Alphabet (GOOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $23.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $102 EPS for the current fiscal year and $108 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,855.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,551.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

