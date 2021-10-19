Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALLY opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

