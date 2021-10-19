Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 70,748 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.01% of HubSpot worth $276,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 102.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,926,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $803.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -431.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $690.76 and a 200-day moving average of $595.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,808 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,337. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

