Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $276.09 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.01% of HubSpot worth $276,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $803.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $690.76 and a 200-day moving average of $595.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,808 shares of company stock worth $15,336,337. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

