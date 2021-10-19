Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.99% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $210,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

