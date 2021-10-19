Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 86,156 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,156 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.99% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $210,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

