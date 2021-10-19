Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

