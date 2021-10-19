Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,774 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

