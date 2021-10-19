Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.36.

Alcoa stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

