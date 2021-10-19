Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 8,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,768,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $94,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

