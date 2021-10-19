Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

