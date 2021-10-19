Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

