Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of ACI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.