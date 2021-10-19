Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 8,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

