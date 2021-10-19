Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $2.78 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $314.26 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 161,993,455 coins and its circulating supply is 112,991,200 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

