Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 849,100 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,472,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

