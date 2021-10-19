Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.91.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

