Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $628.45 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.