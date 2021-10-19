ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Hits $630,782.37

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $630,782.37 and approximately $74,273.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041053 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

