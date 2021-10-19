Aby J. Mathew Sells 1,273 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,533. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

