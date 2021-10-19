Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEVPF remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,741. Abliva AB has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

