Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 329,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

