Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 120.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Abcam by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Abcam by 171,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

