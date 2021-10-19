Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 120.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $24.69.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
