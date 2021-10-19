9,939 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

