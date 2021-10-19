8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells $19,460.56 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $19,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Germaine Cota sold 1,053 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $24,850.80.

EGHT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

