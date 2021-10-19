86,204 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 4.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01.

