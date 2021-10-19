8,381 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.