7,654 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,434,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,428,000 after buying an additional 261,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000.

IYF stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $87.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

