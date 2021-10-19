65,219 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 188,570 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 215.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.