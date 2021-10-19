65,219 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 188,570 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 215.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.