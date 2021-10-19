$641.80 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $641.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.60 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,014. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

