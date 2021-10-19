$577.43 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $577.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.80 million and the lowest is $574.40 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $332.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,733. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.83. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.