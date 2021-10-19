$55.86 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $55.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $57.27 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $35.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $213.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.43 million to $218.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.91 million, with estimates ranging from $280.70 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after acquiring an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 108,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,174. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.54.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

