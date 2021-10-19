52,693 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Chewy accounts for approximately 1.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.