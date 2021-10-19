51,701 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 243,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,255. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

