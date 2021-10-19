$512.44 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $512.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.33 million. Air Lease reported sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 1,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.