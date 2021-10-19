$38.67 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report $38.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.44 million and the highest is $38.90 million. Broadwind reported sales of $54.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.71 million to $148.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $180.68 million, with estimates ranging from $179.16 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 819,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,830. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

