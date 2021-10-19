3,495,808 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,495,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

