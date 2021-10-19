275,000 Shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

