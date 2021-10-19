2,748 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 6,384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

