26,507 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.