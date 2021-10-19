25,600 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 34.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $5,908,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.23.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

