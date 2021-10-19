2,492 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,498 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,778,000 after acquiring an additional 321,467 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 738,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

ILF stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.