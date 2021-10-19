213,021 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,110,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22.

