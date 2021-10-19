$206.14 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $206.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $206.94 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $809.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $812.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $978.31 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $771.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

