$206.14 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $206.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $206.94 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $809.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $812.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $978.31 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $771.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CURO Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.