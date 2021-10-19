$183.90 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce sales of $183.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $185.50 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $740.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.06 million to $743.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $778.04 million, with estimates ranging from $773.63 million to $781.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,631. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

