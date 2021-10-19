$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix posted sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,297,155.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.