$170.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce sales of $170.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $143.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $642.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $696.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.96 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $975.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

