13,722 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $3,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

