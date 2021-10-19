$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $12.60 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $52.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.75 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $78.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 71,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,817. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $166.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.