$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $421.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.65. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $421.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

